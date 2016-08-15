Top 5 Home Updates for 2016

There is a broad range of home improvement ideas, designs, and projects available to ideally enhance the functional and aesthetic values of your home, making it a better place to live. The best of all the available home updates for 2016 ultimately depends on your specific needs. For instance, if you love cooking, remodeling your kitchen area, either entirely or partly might be your best option. If on the other hand, you are a family person with more than two children, incorporating another bathroom into your home might be the better choice for you.

It is also important to note that although most of the viable home improvement projects cost quite some money, they will often give you a return on the money you invested plus interest. Updating your home also adds to the overall value of your house, which will come in handy if you put your property up for sale. This does not, however, mean that adding a $50,000 kitchen to a $150,000 house is likely to yield $50,000 in return. Listed below are the top five home improvement ideas for 2016, which will not only transform the appearance, functionality, and feel of your home, but also justify the overall costs by offering the best value for whatever money you invest.

1. Bathroom Remodel

Once you replace the tub, sink, toilet, tile, vanity, and fixtures in the bathroom of your home, it adds value to the equity of your home on top of ideally sprucing up the place. Studio 29 said, “The remodeling of your bathroom is an excellent way to go if you need a home improvement project guaranteed to provide the most bang for your buck.”

If you feel that a complete bathroom remodel is too much, especially when it comes to cost, and you need something less expensive, there are a number of options to spice things up quickly and still add value. Putting up a new paper on your bathroom walls or laying a fresh coat of paint can all result in a crisp and new feel for your bathroom. For around $350, adding a re-glaze to the tub gives it a seemingly new finish. Using a recommended softener to get rid of the old caulk from around the tub and laying down new caulk provides a clean and fresh appearance, making it such a great idea especially since it is relatively affordable.

2. Vinyl Siding

Siding is always an excellent update, particularly when it is vinyl. In addition to the exciting feeling of living in a new home, you are sure to recoup your investment almost entirely while having added a layer of protection which conveniently enhances the durability and value of your home. Vinyl siding also allows for incredible flexibility when it comes to installation designs and color, especially seeing as vinyl is available in a wide variety of choices today.

3. Window replacement

If you are looking for reduced energy bills, additional convenience, less noise pollution emanating from outside, and to increase the amount of daylight entering your home, replacing your windows makes for the most suitable investment. Not only will this investment pay for itself in due time, but by making the inside and outside of your home more functionally and aesthetically appealing, it immediately adds to the equity of your house. Windows that do not function properly or look painted over often leave homes feeling old.

4. Updated Front Entry Door

The installation of a new front door is another great home improvement idea. According to a remodeling impact report released in 2015, homeowners can recover up to 75% of the total cost of installing a new steel front entry door at resale. Apart from providing extra security, the solid and inviting entryway also helps you to sell your home much faster and at a price that ensures you recover most of the money you invested.

5. Landscaping

According to the figures released by the AmericanHort, landscaping costs weigh in at several thousand dollars. However, these expenses more than make up for themselves once you put your home on the market. Landscaping also has strong curb appeal, which significantly reduces the amount of time a house stays on the market.