5 Ideas for Maximizing The Value of Your Vehicle When Trading It In

When time comes to trade in your old car, we all have a value in mind. After all it has given us good service, but it is time to move on. Realize, however that our value and the buyer’s price are at two ends of a deal, where our value is at the high end and the potential buyer’s is at the low end.

Where to sell? Consider if you have time to advertise for a buyer or will handing it over to the dealer be less of a hassle. The dealer, of course will take the car off your hands, but at what cost? There are factors in the valuation of the car that you cannot help like the year, make, model and mileage. And then there are factors that you can help, and they go all the way back to when you bought the car.

General Value Let’s start with general value. There are several sites including Kelly Blue Book, Edmunds, NADA Guides and Black Book that provide values for condition, trade-in and private sale. If you sell to the dealer, he will generally look to make 2 to 4 percent on the deal to refurbish the car. The trade-in offer will reflect this percentage. Shop around to other dealers or advertise on Craigslist or local bulletin boards (with a glossy photo). When you visit your dealer and he asks what you want for the car, remember that the first one to speak loses. Allow him to start the bidding. There are ways to increase your car’s value whether you sell to a dealer or privately.

Maintenance Records According to Auto Solutions, make sure you have all the maintenance records for the car. If you bought the car new and kept up with all the maintenance, those records should be available. If you don’t have them all but you are still friendly with the original dealer or shop where you had all the service work done, they may have copies. The important thing is to collect them all as proof you have taken care of the car from the beginning.

Cleanliness and Upkeep Detail the car. Clean out all the little crannies in the passenger compartment or trunk with a vacuum cleaner and Q-tips. Polish the dashboard. Wash and wax the car. Fill all fluids and change all filters in the engine compartment. Change the oil. Clean the spark plugs. Pump up tires to optimum pressure. Polish the headlamps and wax the entire exterior. Polish the wheels. If you choose, have a professional detail the car. If your tires show wear, replace them. They are the first thing potential buyers look at and the first excuse they have to lower the offering price.