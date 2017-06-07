8 Important Reasons to Have Your Trees Pruned on a Regular Basis

Taking care of the trees on your property is an important part of your outdoor home maintenance. With the right care, your trees will stay healthy and add value to your property. Trees can help protect your home from the elements, lowering your heating and cooling bills. They also help beautify your landscaping and reduce your carbon footprint. One of the most important parts of tree care is trimming them regularly. Here are eight reasons you should have your trees pruned on a regular basis.

1. Keep Falling Limbs from Doing Damage

After a big storm rolls through, you will see fallen tree limbs all over town. The last thing you want is a falling limb to crash through your home or fall on top of someone on your property. Cascade Tree Works, LLC said, “When you get your trees pruned on a regular basis, it helps prevent dead or dying limbs from falling off and doing damage.”

2. Improve the View

One of the most underrated reasons to prune trees is to improve the views on your property. If your trees are overgrown, it can greatly reduce the view from your windows or from your porch. Regular pruning ensures that your trees do not keep you from enjoying the view.

3. Let Your House Feel the Wind

Although blocking the wind is an important job during the winter, you don’t want to miss the breeze when the summer heat arrives. Getting your trees pruned will help to provide you with a lovely breeze to keep you cool when it gets hot.

4. Keep Trees Healthy

If trees do not receive the regular pruning they need, it can impact their health. While you do not want to prune trees too much, regular pruning will help to keep them growing robustly year after year.

5. Prevent Disease from Spreading

If one of your trees has a disease, you want to treat it as soon as possible to keep it from spreading to other trees on your property. When you have your trees pruned as part of your regular yard maintenance, it ensures that any diseased limbs are removed quickly to help keep your other trees from developing the disease. Removing diseased or dying limbs also prevents your trees from wasting energy sending nutrients to them. The saved nutrients will then be used by the tree to promote further new growth.

6. Help Young Trees Grow

If you plant a tree and simply let it grow wild, you are doing a real disservice to the tree. Young trees will never grow up as strong and healthy as they should if they are not pruned regularly. Regular pruning keeps young trees healthy and ensures they have the best chance to grow up into robust adult trees that will last for decades.

7. Make Them Beautiful

One of the most important reasons to regularly prune your trees is to improve their appearance. Overgrown trees never look very good. A tree that has dead or dying limbs on it will not look good either. With regular pruning, you can ensure that your trees develop a pleasing shape as they grow. Over time, you can prune your trees into unique shapes that give them a striking look that will have your visitors marveling at their beauty.

8. Gain Ground Clearance

The last thing you want is for tree limbs to be slapping you in the face while you are mowing the lawn or scratching the roof of your car when you pull in the driveway. Trimming your tree limbs regularly ensures that you have enough ground clearance to prevent any low-hanging tree branches from causing you problems.

As you can see, there is no shortage of reasons to ensure that you trim your trees on a regular basis. With the right pruning, you will ensure that your trees do not drop limbs on your family or your property. Regular tree pruning keeps your trees healthy and allows them to grow well. Remember to avoid pruning off too much, but be sure to have your trees trimmed at least once a year to keep them in good shape.