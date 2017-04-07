5 Things You Need to Know When Moving to a New City

Relocating to a new city can be an exciting adventure with new opportunities. Often times, when people move to a new location, they don’t consider all the factors that are at play. Most people find a new house they really love but ignore the neighborhood and challenges they may face in that new area. Here are five things you need to know when moving to a new city.

1. City Features

You may have found the perfect house, but have you found the perfect neighborhood? Take a look around the area and search for vital signs of a thriving city. Your neighborhood should contain key features likes sidewalks, parks, recreational areas, grocery stores, gyms, hospitals, police stations, schools and other necessities. Don’t skimp out on living near these features or you may find yourself scrambling to drive an injured loved one for over an hour to the hospital located in the next city over. Keep in mind the neighborhood’s crime rate and do a little bit of extra research to avoid any mishaps.

2. You’ll Have to Start Over

One great thing about moving to a new city is that you get to start fresh, but don’t forget you will also need to start all over from scratch when it comes to building local relationships. Before you move, it is important to visit your old doctor and veterinarian for copies of health records and documents. After you have settled into your new home, search around the local area for a new doctor, grocery store, and other common services and businesses you will be visiting weekly. First impressions make a huge difference, so be sure to always be friendly to the local businesses and let them know you plan on becoming a regular customer.

3. Evaluate Traffic

Traffic makes a huge difference between a fifteen-minute commute and a two-hour long commute. Never underestimate traffic and its ability to add one time to your drive, whether it is to work, school, or something as simple as a trip to the grocery store. Research online what traffic is like in your new city and plan accordingly. Don’t forget to take into account the distances between your new home and vital areas like your job and school. If you are located near a school or multiple work offices, you can expect traffic to meet maximum capacity during morning hours on weekdays. Plan ahead and when in doubt, give yourself extra time to drive to your destination for the first time, according to SMARTBOX.

4. Different Costs of Living

You might have gotten accustomed to your previous city’s cost of living and fees. Your new home might present you with completely different utility and housing bills. Be prepared to find fluctuating prices as you settle into your new home. Your new city might have additional fees and taxes placed on utilities like the water, power, and garbage services. The cost of living isn’t limited to just housing and utilities, it may also affect the prices at grocery stores and gasoline. Don’t be afraid to shop around and search for grocery stores that fit your new budget needs. Keep an eye on your funds and allow yourself to be flexible in the first few months after moving into your new home.

5. Overall Quality of Life

A neighborhood can be seemingly perfect with friendly neighbors, lots of parks and trees, and great city features but it might be hiding something alarming. As mentioned before, it is important to do research on the city’s crime rates. One of the biggest factors that come into play when considering the quality of life in your new home is the city ordinances and policies. You can check a list of city ordinances and laws in place on your city’s website. These can really make or break your new neighborhood. Your city might have a law that prohibits lawn ornaments, pets, yard sales, or allowing you to paint your house. Some of these city ordinances and laws can seem ridiculous but don’t put it past your neighbors and city to enforce them. Before you move, make sure you can comply with the laws of the city and consider the effect it might have on your quality of living.