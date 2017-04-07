How to Properly Maintain Your Hair Extensions

Hair is definitely important. A survey pointed out that women spend around $50,000 on their hair over the course of their lifetime. Still, no matter how much time is spent on hair, another survey shows that only seven percent of women are happy with the state of their hair. This is one reason why women turn to hair extensions that provide the luscious look most pine for without much work. The only issue is properly caring for your hair, and the following tips will help with that.

A Few Tips to Care for Your Hair Extensions

Everyone knows how helpful hair extensions can be. They can add volume to your hair and bring out that natural beauty that you have been longing to show off. Now, there is a problem, and it deals with the mileage you can get out of your extensions.

Applying hair pieces takes time, and getting the most out of them should be on everyone’s mind. Of course, it should be noted that there are a few differences between natural hair extensions and synthetic ones.

Dealing With Natural Hair Extensions

Natural hair extensions, sometimes called human hair extensions, should be washed with sulfate and paraben-free shampoo. This is especially important for the roots. Shampoos with both ingredients are simply too harsh and strip the natural oils within the hair, according to My Fantasy Hair.

The oil in the hair makes it shine and look beautiful, but extensions cannot produce their own oil since the hair is not growing out of the scalp. This means the little bit of oil they are able to retain is vital. You can find healthy alternatives online or in your local health food store.

Now, you will also need to worry about softening your extensions and detangling them from time to time. It is important that you do your best to find detanglers without the ingredients just mentioned.

Your extensions are just like your hair, and they absorb moisture, but they are a little more delicate. This means that water with salt or chlorinated water can have a detrimental effect on the hair. Sure, this might be a little hard for those who love the beach, but you should avoid swimming in this water if you can. You can also purchase hair products that were made to dechloronate your hair.

If you take a shower before bed, be sure to dry your hair because you do not want to go to bed with wet hair. This can tangle your hair and has been known to create an offensive smell. These are outcomes that you do not want to deal with, so just make sure your hair and extensions are dry before heading to bed.

You might want to braid a few pigtails before heading to bed for added protection. You do not want to tug or pull too much, which tends to happen when you are sleep.

Caring for Synthetic Hair Extensions



Synthetic hair extensions are perhaps the most used, but they are also the ones that last the least amount of time. Most people know that synthetic hair gets dull quite quickly, but there are a few things that you can do to get the most out of it.

For one, it might be a good idea to use foam rollers to create those curls instead of regular hair curlers that use too much heat. What you have to remember is that synthetic hair can melt easily, so you want to stay away from direct heat as much as possible.

You also want to make sure that you do more than just add a little formula for synthetic hair when cleaning because this will not be enough. If you want to avoid that dull look, you will have to lather the formula over your synthetic hair for a few minutes to give the hair enough time to absorb the ingredients in the product.

It is important to use a wide tooth comb to detangle your hair once you are done shampooing and not when it is dry. The wetness gives the hair a little more strength and should be able to handle this process better.

There is a lot more to learn about your extensions, and it does not hurt to talk to your hair stylist. There is no telling what more you can learn, plus you might get additional and personalized advice.