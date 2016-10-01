6 Unique Political Blogs You Need to Be Reading

In this election cycle, it can be difficult to find the news you want. It’s not because it isn’t out there, but rather because there are simply too many places at which you can look. Below are six great blogs that make up the best of the political sphere, ranging from pure data sources to sites that might better fit your political affiliation.

At FiveThirtyEight, politics is broken down into data. The numbers aren’t always simple, but the idea is that the numbers simply don’t lie. While some traditionalists don’t love the site (and the feeling seems to be mutual), there’s a lot of great information to be gleaned by looking at the charts on the site. If you are looking for raw data, there’s probably nowhere better on the internet to start your search. Don’t look for scathing commentary here, though – this is a site that definitely looks to stay out of the way of any sort of advocacy.

Looking to see some involvement from people who actually work on Capitol Hill? If you like your blogs to have a conservative bent, RedState is probably the place to go. While the blog community itself can get a little caustic, it’s also one of the better sites for conservative-leaning news. Definitely give this blog a try if you don’t have thick skin or you want to balance out some of the more liberal sources on this list. Just remember, the community may not be for the faint of heart.

If you want to read the blog that actual politicians read, you want to head over to Politico. It likely has the highest standard of content of the blogs listed here, and it has an impeccable pedigree. While it’s a little light on the actual policy, it’s got a great way of pulling you into the politics of whatever situation is being covered. Politico is a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to neutrality, though a recent scandal definitely showed that the blog leans a little more to the left than some more conservative reader might like.

To be fair, this probably isn’t the greatest political site out there. It might not have the depth of coverage or the neutrality you want in its coverage, but it does have a sense of fun that’s hard to beat. Politics can be a dreary subject, but the Fix goes out of its way to make things a little more light-hearted. The coverage it does have is spot-on and can be very insightful, but most readers come to the site because it doesn’t take itself quite as seriously as some of its competition. After all, where else can you make political predictions in order to win a t-shirt?

One of the most frustrating parts of looking at a traditional news outlet is that the news becomes quickly out of date. Vox shines when it takes advantage of its online format to update articles as new information becomes available, leaving readers with the feeling that they always have the most up-to-date look at political news. Vox definitely has its detractors, but it’s hard to beat as a source of pure information. If you’re looking for a good site that keeps you up to date, it is very hard to beat Vox.

A liberal news blog with commentary from various angles of the political world. With a frequent blog full of current information from the political frontlines and a members’ area, this blog has all of the information you need to stay up-to-date with the political world. Told from a liberal standpoint, this blog is ideal for those with liberal viewpoints or those unclear of their beliefs. If you are in search of a political blog to read for discussion with your coworkers and friends, Last Men and OverMen is your go-to political blog.

For every one of these sites listed, there are a dozen clones that might better fit your political views. Start with these sites to not only get a look at the news, but also the way people discuss politics online. You may be surprised by what you find.