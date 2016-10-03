9 Great Ways to Improve Your Oral Health

A UC Berkeley 30-year longitudinal study inspected the pictures of the students in a yearbook. Then, they measured the smiles of each of the photos. Surprisingly, the researchers were able to foretell how rewarding and enduring the student’s marriages would be, based on the measurements they got. Those with the widest smiles were rated the highest!

Those students who were able to smile the widest probably possessed excellent oral health!

What is Oral Health?

Oral health means everything in our mouth – the teeth, the gums, the tongue, and even our breath, are all in good condition.

Improving Oral Health

Everyone must improve and maintain good oral health, for a more confident, sweeter, wider smile!

Here are 9 great ways to help maintain good oral health:

1. Keep the teeth clean – Brushing, flossing and rinsing are the basic steps for a great smile. A fresh, big smile showing clean, white, sparkling teeth is always very appealing.

2. Regular dental checkup – Only half of Americans are able to visit their dentist regularly due to various reasons. But a regular dental checkup is very important, because it will enable dentists to can catch potential oral problems while they are still on the early stage. Tooth decay, gum infection and other oral complications when caught early, can be stopped or even prevented from developing.

3. Use proper toothbrush – A proper toothbrush is one with delicate bristles, whether it’s a manual or electric toothbrush. Know the right brushing techniques to clean the teeth without causing damage to the teeth and gums. With the right brushing technique, the toothbrush can be used for two to three months.

4. Avoid sugar – 20% of people in the U.S. are coping with tooth decay caused by sugary treats, sweetened coffee, ice cream and other sugar passions. According to Commonwealth Dentistry, sugar is definitely the perpetrator of tooth decay. It promotes bacteria and acidity in the mouth, resulting in the formation of plaque that scrapes away the enamel of the teeth.

5. Quit smoking – Smoking turns the teeth yellow and forms the combination of nicotine and tar in the gums, providing a very favorable environment where plaque and bacteria can grow and reproduce. This plaque and bacteria damages the tissue, and harms the bones supporting the teeth, sooner or later causing the possibility of losing of teeth.

6. Young and old need oral care – At the age of one, toddlers should already have their own mouth care regimen. Their teeth can be dabbed with a very delicate brush, or a clean, damp cloth. They can start brushing themselves at about 2 years of age, but of course with guidance and assistance. Older people have increased oral problems. They produce less saliva, which causes extra tooth decay. They have difficulty brushing and flossing due to arthritis. They also get distressed with their dentures. They need a little loving and caring. Perhaps a new electric toothbrush, a bottle of saliva inducer, and some denture products will do some help.

7. Healthy diet – A healthy diet is important to maintain healthy teeth and gums. Eat a balanced diet consisting of lots of fruits and vegetables. Get enough Omega-3 fats by eating fish; it reduces inflammation, resulting in less danger of gum disease. Calcium is crucial for building strong bones and teeth, so make sure to get enough calcium from foods like milk, cheese and other dairy products.

8. Use fluoride – Flouride has recently been discovered as best for the teeth because it toughens the teeth and protects it against decay. Use fluoride toothpaste sparsely, especially in young children, to avoid producing white spots on the teeth.

9. Gargle or chew after meals – After brushing and flossing, it’s a good idea to gargle with a germ-killing rinse or chew a sugar-free gum. The rinse can aid in avoiding tooth decay and gum issues, while the gum increases the flow of saliva which naturally washes bacteria away.

Oral health affects every facet of our lives. Health conditions can be ascertained through the mouth. Diseases become evident through mouth lesions or other oral problems. New studies indicate that gum disease can cause other major problems in the body, including increased risk of heart disease and even cancer.

It’s time we learn we realize that being able to give a wide smile not only guarantees a better married life, but also prevents many oral problems and illnesses.