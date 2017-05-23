7 Tricks for Taking Quality Maternity Photos

Photographs are becoming more and more important to people. In fact, a survey shows that photo-sharing is increasing dramatically. There is a special relationship between images and people, which is illuminated when the right photograph is taken. Expecting mothers worry about this more because they only have a few chances to get a maternity photo to share and keep for generations, but the seven following tricks should help.

1. Hands Over Belly

This is perhaps one of the most natural poses that usually works well. All you have to do is position your hands around your belly or over the belly. You can play around with the placing of your hands. This works because it emphasizes your stomach, and it is a nurturing look.

2. From Atop

No pregnancy is the same, and some women gain weight in certain areas of their bodies. This is not always easy to disguise though some layers of clothes could help such as scarfs, but what might work best is taking a picture from above. The photographer can use a stool or ladder to take a picture as you lay or sit on the floor.

3. Flattering Wardrobe

A photograph needs to have a flattering subject. The subject is you but mostly your child. This means you should wear clothes that flatter the belly. It is okay to cover up other areas, but the belly is the star, so do your best to wear something that clings to this region.

4. Side Angle

The side angle is one of the most flattering positions, as long as you find the right position for your face. Make sure that you look slightly down to ensure your chin hides your neck. “This angle is good because it helps highlight the natural curves of the pregnant body,” said Photo Perfections. The side angle allows you to play around with your hand placement, which is not limited to just your belly. You can also pull your hair back while taking the picture, just as an example.

5. Leg Trick

There are times when a woman puts on more weight than expected. This might mean that your buttocks gets a little bigger than you thought possible. A picture can hide this extra weight that is not always flattering. It might be a good idea to do the leg trick, especially if you are taking a side picture. What you want to do is place the leg furthest from the camera slightly forward. This will naturally hide your buttocks to ensure a flattering look.

6. Abstract Looks

Most mothers do not normally want an abstract photograph when it comes to their maternity photos, but this might work as long as the ‘abstractness’ is subtle. For example, you can take a picture that focuses on an object directly in front of you such as a flower. You will be in the background and will be slightly out of focus, but it creates a sense of intimacy, almost as if the expecting mother was caught having a moment on her own. This is just one idea, but it does help to be creative with your ideas.

7. Bring the Partner

Yes, most maternity pictures are mostly of the mother alone, but there are times when the right photograph might be one where she is joined by her partner. Not only can a partner create a photograph that is as much about maternity as it is about relationship, but the partner can also help in other ways. Mothers are sometimes self-conscious when taking photographs, which makes it hard to capture her natural beauty. Your partner can help the photographer loosen you up a bit so that the right picture can be taken.

Of course, these are just some of the tricks that you can employ during your photo shoot. Try at least one alternative to have some variety, and do not be afraid to be free during the shoot. The right photograph is in you, and all you need is a little patience mixed with a bit of an adventurous spirit.