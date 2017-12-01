7 Ways to Make Certain a Portable Storage Container is Up to Date

Buying or renting a portable storage unit has become a good way to manage overflow when you want an extra building to store items you don’t need, and in some cases you can even convert a storage unit into an office or classroom. But did you also know how you can usually get a pretty good ROI buying a self-storage container? According to Forbes, self-storage was a part of the real estate market that managed to hold the line even when the recession hit in 2008. And due to the very little maintenance it takes to run these units and a high demand for storing valuables, there are many reasons you might want to own a container. But what should you know about keeping them up to date?

Make It Climate-Controlled

Some portable storage containers are already climate-controlled when you purchase them, but if you’ve bought one that isn’t, you might want to upgrade it with insulation and airflow coming in to manage the temperatures better. There are HVAC companies that can install ductwork connecting your storage units to the central air of another building, or you could plan to have a heat pump or other small system installed on just the unit itself. This is usually a pretty expensive upgrade, but it might be worth it if you think you might resell your unit later.

Update The Security

One of the most important things to do when you buy or rent a storage container is to make sure only you or authorized persons can get into it. Most units come with a regular padlock on them, but maybe you’re worried about the lock getting picked or cut. If you’re in a neighborhood that has had a lot of break-ins, or if you’re storing highly valuable items, it’s probably worth it to invest in higher grade security such as cylinder locks, or possibly even key card or biometric locks for an added measure.

Watch Out For Rust

When you buy or rent a storage container, the company you do business with might promise you that your container is rust and corrosion-free and will give you no headaches, but don’t just assume that’s the case. Most containers are built from a kind of Cor-ten steel that usually won’t develop rust until after a long time. But you have to be wary of it and if you find it, have a professional use a rust treatment like industrial paint or metal coatings to keep the rust from building up. But you may periodically need to check places where water could gather and buildup.

Elevate It Off The Ground

It’s good not to place portable storage units off any lawns or grassy areas, but if you do have to place them there you might want to keep them off the ground. That way if they’re going to be kept there for quite some time you won’t see your grass disturbed by units that are kept there a long time. It also pays to check with the portable storage company on the potential environmental impacts your storage unit might have.

Watch Out For Pests

While a lot of storage containers can be shut tight, there is often plenty of room for small insects like ants and flies to get into them. You may have to periodically remove your items from the container and have pesticides sprayed inside or outside of it. You might want to consult a professional to make sure you’re not harming the metal on your unit or creating a hazard for people using it.

Join Your Storage Container To Another Building

Depending on how your storage container design and the building you’re keeping it at, it may make sense to have your unit joined to the building you’re storing it at. The benefit to this is that you could possibly save on climate control costs and it may make running power to the storage unit much easier. You’ll need an assessment done on the container and your building to make sure this is a viable option.

Be Aware Of Municipal Code Compliance

A lot of cities and towns have regulations about where storage containers can be kept. They might also require certified inspections or have codes that limit their size such as this ordinance. More often than not you’ll also need a permit to keep a storage unit in a residential area.