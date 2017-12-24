8 Inspiring Ways to Thank Your Moving Service

Moving into a new home is a joyous experience, but it can also be a stressful one. While some elect to do all of the moving on their own, others opt for a moving company to reduce stress and workload. Professional movers will do all of the heavy lifting, loading, unloading, and if desired, will even pack and unpack for you—all while keeping an inventory of your belongings. A moving company can mean the difference between a dreadful moving experience and a pleasant one. So, if you have an exceptional experience, there are many inspiring ways to thank your moving service.

1- Help Your Movers

Anyone who has had to move to a new home knows that a home can become disorganized very quickly during the moving process. With boxes everywhere and possessions strewn about, this can lead to a dangerous work environment for movers. In fact, movers are one of three occupations with the greatest risk for injury. Even if you don’t intend to do any heavy lifting, there are things you can do to help make their job easier. Before your moving company arrives, be sure that there are clear pathways in and out of the house. Make sure that pets are put away and children know to stay out of the way. Finally, be sure that you’re around during the process so that the movers can easily reach out to you if they have any questions or concerns.

2- Accommodate Your Moving Company

Between packing and heavy lifting, a movers job is a physically demanding one. One way to express your gratitude in a subtle way is by being accommodating. It’s a simple gesture, but one that pays off in a big way. Offering bottled water, coffee, soda, or snacks will help keep the crew sustained while moving. Also, making sure that bathrooms are fully stocked with soap, paper towels, and toilet tissue is a courteous measure that could make a world of difference. Another idea is to prepare or purchase lunch for your moving crew if the job is a particularly long one. Keep in mind that company policy might require the movers to refuse your offer, but your thoughtfulness will be not go unnoticed.

3- Tip Your Movers

While most movers are typically paid an hourly wage, it’s still considered appropriate to give a tip. Some companies might have policies set against it, but for those who do not, the money is greatly appreciated. Your tip amount should depend on the work load and time spent, but it’s best to go by your own judgement. A base rate of $10 per mover is acceptable for up to four hours, where $20 is appropriate for a full day of moving.

4- Talk to Their Superiors

Did your moving crew go above and beyond to make your moving experience a pleasurable one? If so, make a note of it and contact their superiors to show your appreciation. You can do this by finding the company’s contact information online and sending an email, giving them a call, or by sending a handwritten letter. Some companies ask that clients fill out a follow-up survey after the move. This is another place where you can show your appreciation and extend your praise.

5- Review the Company

After an exceptional moving experience with a moving company, one way to show your appreciation is by writing a review on the company. Some companies allow reviews directly on their website or on their social media pages, but you can also feel free to review them on popular review websites. Reviews are especially important to small moving companies, as they often rely on these reviews to acquire more business.

6- A Gift “Box”

If the movers are allowed to accept physical gifts, an inspiring and thoughtful gift idea is a literal “gift box.” Simply take a regular moving box and fill it with goodies such as snacks, bottled water, and even restaurant gift cards so the crew can grab dinner after their shift. Another idea for the gift box would be a gift certificate for a free massage. Heavy lifting can put stress on a body, so a free massage is a great way to help them relax and unwind after a hard day’s work.

7- Personalized Gifts

If the company allows, personalized gifts are another way to show your appreciation. Coffee mugs, t-shirts, even phone accessories can be personalized for your mover. You can personalize the products with quotes such as “#1 Mover” or “World’s Best Moving Crew.” Because personalizing products takes time, you won’t be able to give the gifts to them directly after the shift, but you can always personally deliver them to the company they work for.

8- Say “Thank You”

Showing your gratitude with physical gifts is a nice gesture, but sometimes a simple, genuine thank you will suffice. You can thank them verbally, or with a heartfelt note or card. Recognizing specifics, such as how they arrived early or took special care to protect your beloved family heirlooms, show that their hard work didn’t go unnoticed.

Moving companies work hard to make your moving experience less stressful. Finding inspiring ways to thank your moving crew is a thoughtful way to show that you appreciate their service.