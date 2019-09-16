8 Ways to Make Your Home More Secure

A secure home is important. You want to make certain that your family is safe as well as your personal belongings. By taking some precautions, you can have peace of mind knowing that your home is secure as possible whether you are there or not. By investing in some security measures and taking time to make sure that your home is as safe as possible, your home will be protected.

Security Lights

One of the best ways to make your home more secure is to simply add some extra security lights outside. You want to make your outdoor living space as bright as possible to keep burglars from having a place to hide. Motion sensor lights can be a great investment since they will light up when there is movement detected outside and stay off when there is no need for them.

Security Cameras

Security cameras are a nice choice. They can often deter criminals from doing anything to your property just by being present. If a criminal does try to break into your home, you will have recorded evidence of it with a security camera.

Secure Door

A secure door is going to be one of the best defenses that you can have for your home. You want to exchange hollow doors that can be easily breached with solid wood or metal doors. Be careful of doors with windows that can be broken. If you have that type of door, be sure to have a lock that cannot be opened if someone breaks the glass and reaches in.

New Locks

It is important to have your locks changed when your first move into your home. You want to know for sure that you and whoever you give a key will be the only ones with keys to your home. This is one of the best ways to have peace of mind when you are moving into a new place.

Well-Hidden Key

If you have a spare key, you do not want to hide it where criminals can find it. Popular hiding spots include under a welcome mat, above a door, or even in a mailbox. Criminals know to look for keys in these places. If you have a spare key, give it to a trusted neighbor, friend, or family member instead of leaving it where a criminal can find it.

Locked Windows

If your doors are secure, criminals will often check out your windows to see if they can enter through them. It is important to have good window locks. Check your locks and make sure that they work well. If not, you will need to upgrade them to make sure that your home is as secure as possible.

Trimmed Shrubbery

Burglars like going places where they can hide. If you have tall shrubbery near your home, be sure to cut it back. You do not want to give criminals any reason to pick your home. Trim up your shrubbery and keep it neat so that criminals do not take advantage of your overgrowth.

Electronics Boxes

Finally, never advertise that you have new items. If you buy new electronics or anything that comes in a big box, be sure to get rid of the box safely. Never put large boxes in front of your home with the trash. You do not want anyone with ill intentions to know what you have inside of your property.

To help make your home more secure, you will need to be prepared. Add security lights to help keep anyone from being able to hide in the dark. Security cameras can also be a great addition to keep people from wanting to bother your property or to give you evidence if they do. Make sure that you have secure doors and locks, and always give a spare key to someone you trust instead of just leaving it around outside of your home. Keep your shrubbery pruned back, and you can enjoy knowing that your home is as secure as possible.