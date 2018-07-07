All Terrains v. Mud Tires: Determining Which is Right For You

If you’re planning to do a bit of off-roading or live in an area that deals with a variety of road conditions, you might be wondering what tires are best for your vehicle. You want tires that aren’t just going to keep you safe in the car but will be durable and last through whatever you have them go through. All-terrain tires are one of the most popular options because they’re great for drivers who have to drive in rain, snow and ice. Mud tires are also popular for off-roading pioneers who want to take their vehicle in sand, mud and on jagged rocks.

What are Mud Tires?

Mud tires are ideal for drivers who want to take their cars off the main road. If you like to drive on sand or find yourself in muddy situations quite often, mud tires will get you out of a rather sticky situation. These tires are incredibly thick and durable, and they can last for two to three years so long as they are maintained properly. While they are more expensive and are not recommended for regular driving on roads, they are an incredibly important part of any off-road vehicle.

What are All-Terrain Tires?

All-terrain tires are often put onto vehicles to withstand different weather elements. All-terrain tires are more suited for vehicles that deal with a lot of snow, ice and rainy conditions. These tires are specifically made to stay on your car until they need to be replaced, but they’re not suitable for going in sand or on mud. Even though you might think they’re great for getting out of muddy dirt on a piece of property that you might frequent, you’ll be stuck in the mud because they’re not designed to pull you out. However, unlike mud tires, you can keep them on your car at all times.

What’s Best for Your Vehicle?

Understanding which type of tire is best for your vehicle is dependent upon your needs and hobbies. If you love to go off-roading and find yourself getting stuck in mud a lot or like to drive along sandy beaches, you’re going to want to go with mud tires. These tires could make the difference between getting stuck in the mud and having to call a tow truck or being able to easily drive out of the situation. However, if you want durable tires that will last and can be kept on your vehicle even when driving on the road, you’ll want to choose all-terrain tires.

Where to Buy and How to Install

You can purchase both mud and all-terrain tires at virtually any car shop, but you’ll want to call ahead to see if they have the size specific to your vehicle. In many cases, the shop will need to first order the tires so that they have it available before you come in to have them put on. If you would like to save some money, you can buy the tires yourself new or used and then go to a local shop where they can put them on for you. If you are familiar with installing tires yourself, make sure to follow all safety and installation protocol to ensure that the tires are being put on correctly.

Maintaining the Tires

It is crucial that you maintain the tires properly so that they last you for a long period of time. Mud tires, in particular, can last a very long time because you’re not keeping them on your vehicle and will only be using them when you’re going off-roading. Keep your tires full of air to the specific requirements to prevent them bursting while out on the road or on heavy terrain. Mud tires can easily burst when going over rock if they are not filled with enough air.

Having the right tires on your vehicle can make the difference between having a great experience on the road or off-roading or having to call a tow truck because you’ve gotten yourself stuck. Talk with a local mechanic to see what they say when it comes to getting the tires purchased and put onto your car.

