How to Choose the Best Water Bottle for a Gift

Water is crucial for our bodies to perform at any level. We need water while at work, hiking up the mountains, running a marathon, and even when relaxing. As the root of all life, water keeps us going strong regardless of where we are or what we are doing. As such, several types of water bottles have been introduced into the market over the years. We need a way to cater for the unique water needs that accompany different activities. Although the water bottle might seem like an average, everyday item, it has grown over the course of several years into an activity-specific accessory with emphasis on functionality, comfort, and convenience. Today, it is easy to find water bottles featuring different drinking nozzles, shapes, sizes, materials, insulation levels, and a variety of other specifics. As such, choosing the best water bottle might prove difficult for most people. To help you out, below are the most important features to consider.

Narrow it down

With so many water bottle types to choose from, it is a good idea to start by determining its intended function. While a water bottle that is suitable for running is a far cry from one that you can use to carry a hot beverage, both will be entirely different from one that you would take backpacking.

Size

After you identify its intended function, you will have to find the perfect water bottle size or capacity coinciding with that purpose. Capacity is usually in either liters or fluid ounces, typically ranging from 16 to 32 ounces, which is about ½ to 1-liter. According to current expert estimates, men ought to drink at least three liters of water on a daily basis while women should take 2.2 liters. As a rule of thumb, you should take 4-6 ounces of water every 20 minutes while performing a strenuous physical activity like running.

Shape

“The shape you opt for should depend on the water bottle’s intended use,” said VisionUSA Mugs. If the intention is to use it for running, it should be slender enough to fit the hand comfortably. On the contrary, water bottles intended for hiking should be larger since they will typically hold more liquid. If the intent is to keep it in your pack’s side sleeve for easy access, ensure it is slender enough to fit.

Materials

Water bottles are currently available in a broad range of materials that provide a variety of benefits uniquely suitable for different activities.

Stainless steel

Stainless steel water bottles and thermoses are available from a variety of brands and compared to plastic water bottles, this type offers better insulation, which makes them ideal if you want to keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot. However, stainless steel water bottles are not only heavier but can also dent a lot easier than the plastic ones. Stainless steel water bottles feature double-wall construction, which gives them outstanding insulating properties. As such, high-quality stainless steel water bottles can keep beverages either hot or cold for an entire day.

Stainless steel water bottles and thermoses are available from a variety of brands and compared to plastic water bottles, this type offers better insulation, which makes them ideal if you want to keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot. However, stainless steel water bottles are not only heavier but can also dent a lot easier than the plastic ones. Stainless steel water bottles feature double-wall construction, which gives them outstanding insulating properties. As such, high-quality stainless steel water bottles can keep beverages either hot or cold for an entire day. Plastic

Plastic water bottles are incredibly durable and can take almost every type of abuse possible. Unfortunately, some plastic water bottles contain a chemical known as bisphenol A (BPA), which is not only associated with cancer and diabetes but can also leach into your water. Fortunately, most of the plastic water bottles currently on the market are BPA-free and labeled as s

Nozzles

A water bottle with a nozzle is ideal for situations where you have to drink on the go. Nozzles allow you to continue whatever you were doing without interference. Because you don’t need to take off the lid, sloshing and spilling are also eliminated.

You need to stay hydrated so that you operate at your peak, and adding the most suitable water bottle to your outdoor gear ensures just that.