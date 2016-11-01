5 Helpful Tips for Playing at the Casino Your First Time

Making a trip to a casino for the first time can be exciting, but the sheer glitz and glamor of it all can be overwhelming. There are lights flashing, people shouting, and music blaring against the backdrop of those famous dings produced by hundreds of slot machines. To make your first visit to a casino memorable and pleasant, here are five helpful tips.

Don’t Gamble Right Away

There is no rule at the casino which states you must begin gambling as soon as you hit the door. Doing that can lead to a short night if, like most of us, you only have limited funds to allocate to your casino visit. There is no worse feeling than walking into a casino and losing a hundred bucks in the first ten minutes.

Take some time to walk around and get the lay of the land. “Watch other players gathered around the craps tables and simply soak in the experience,” said Mardi Gras Casino. Try to forget about winning money and just get into the vibe.

Keep the Stakes Low

You’re going to see slot machines in the casino that cost as much as $100 for a single spin. Leave these machines to the veteran gamblers and find a nice penny slot to begin. You’ll spend anywhere from twenty to fifty cents on each spin and a $20 bill could give you an hour of playing time. You might even get lucky and win a small jackpot.

What you don’t want to do is run out of money thirty minutes into your trip. Consider how much you have to spend and play accordingly. As stated above, $20 per hour is a good benchmark. At that rate you can play for five hours on a C-note.

Stay Away From the Table Games

Yes, table games in the casino offer better odds than slot machines, but if you don’t know how to play a game like blackjack or craps it’s easy to become frustrated. Even worse, some skilled players at the table can become agitated by your lack of experience and blame you for slowing down the game.

Of course, if you have experience at games like roulette or baccarat outside of the casino, then by all means go right ahead and play. Just remember that the table minimums are higher and that you can burn through your cash quickly.

Make Time to Eat

Casinos have long been known for their buffets and other eating establishments. Most are very good and affordably priced. Breaking up a gambling session by taking an hour to grab a bite will go a long way toward making your first casino visit fun.

As a side note, some casinos will even comp a new visitor a free meal if they sign up for a player’s card. Signing up is free and takes just a few minutes. You should make the player rewards center your first stop when you enter the casino and see what promotions are available to new visitors.

Take it Easy on the Alcohol

Within a few minutes of sitting down at a slot machine, a cocktail waitress is going to come by and ask if you would like a drink. You might even be surprised when she tells you that the drink is on the house. As long as you are playing, the waitress will keep coming by. The drinks seem to get stronger, too, with every passing round.

Giving away free drinks has been a staple of casinos since the earliest days of Las Vegas, although some casinos are beginning to move away from this. If you drink, enjoy this perk but enjoy it responsibly. The same waitress that brings you a Tequila Sunrise can also bring you a cup of coffee, a soft drink, or some hot tea. Don’t end your night by being removed from the casino because you have had too much to drink.

A first-time trip to the casino should be fun above all else. Always remember that there are many things to do in a casino besides gamble. See a show. Get a massage in the casino spa. Casinos are like amusement parks for adults, so treat yourself to everything they have to offer.