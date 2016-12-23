How to Decide on a Crown Molding Style for Your Home

Installing crown molding on your home is an exceptional and easy way to dress up the look of your home. Molding may be found around the perimeter of your ceiling, as a chair rail in the center of the wall, around the flooring, trimming the doors and windows and more. Its decorative look is highly coveted in many homes, but there are many types of styles to choose from. If you are thinking about adding the distinguished look of crown molding to your home, take time to fully explore the options so that you make a wise, informed decision that is best for your space.

Choose the Right Style

One of the first and most important considerations to focus your attention on when selecting crown molding for your home is the style. There are numerous styles to consider, and the impact can affect the overall look of your home. For example, some styles may have a more rustic look while others are more modern, classic of contemporary. Crown molding is the most common type of decorative trim that homeowners may want to add to their home, and this is because most homes already have trim at the baseboards and around the door casings. Crown molding is typically available in one-piece, two-piece and three-piece options. The higher the piece number, the more decorative or ornate the molding is. For example, one-piece crown molding may be found throughout the home, but three-piece molding is most common in a formal living or dining room because it is more ornate. Some types of molding may be even more ornate. For example, Craftsman molding may use up to 13 different pieces of trim in some cases. While highly decorative, this type of molding also has a classic and even laid back look. Think about the overall look you want to achieve through the installation of your molding, but pay attention to the current style or ambiance in the home as a guiding factor.

Decide on the Location

“When selecting the right style of crown molding to add to your home, consider its location carefully,” said Crown King. Crown molding can be added to any room of your home, including the bathrooms and kitchen. It conceals the connecting corner between the ceiling and side walls of the room, and it adds a decorative touch to the space. However, the location of the molding will heavily influence the type of crown molding that you add to the rooms in your home. One-piece molding, for example, may be used in more casual rooms such as a children’s game room or a family room. Two-piece molding may be used throughout the home as well, but it often has a more upgraded or high-end look than one-piece molding

Consider the Material

When you think about the style of molding you want in your home, you may not give much thought to the material, but it is beneficial to do so. Molding is traditionally made out of wood and it may be painted or stained. The most common look is to paint the trim or molding white. However, polyuretheane molding is now increasingly being used in some rooms of the home, and there is good reason for this. This material may be hollow inside, and because of this, wires can easily be run through the molding. This is ideal for concealing electronics wiring, lighting wiring, speaker or sound system wiring and more. Because of this, polyurethane molding may most commonly be used in living rooms, media rooms, game rooms and other rooms that heavily use entertainment equipment or that require different types of lighting. Polyurethane molding is also typically painted white after it is installed.

Installing or upgrading crown molding is a great way to transform a rather ordinary room into a key focal area of the space. In addition to installing crown molding around the ceiling, consider further updating the look of your home with more pronounced baseboards, door casings, chair railings and more. The decorative look of trim can impress your house guests, add style to your space and even improve property value and appeal when the time comes to sell your home.