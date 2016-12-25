5 Tips for Selecting the Perfect Prom Dress

Are you getting ready to go to prom? Whether going alone, with a date or with friends, prom is an exciting event for any young woman. In fact, it’s sure to be a night that you’ll never forget. For this reason, you’ll want to look and feel your best. And that means having a killer dress that you feel great in.

To help you choose a dress that perfectly fits your body and style, check out the following tips!

1. Know which colors look best on you.

Everyone has certain colors that look great on them. For example, those with olive colored skin may look stellar in bright reds or fuchsia pink. On the other hand, if you have light skin and blonde hair, you might look gorgeous in any shade of blue or even in white or off white.

Consider which items of clothing from your closet look the best on you. Which pieces of clothing often get compliments from people? What colors do you like to wear regularly? You might consider asking your mom, sister or friends which colors they like the best on you. Once you get a color scheme for yourself, you can focus on these colors while you’re dress shopping.

Likewise, if you’re going with a date, you might want to consider matching your dress to what they’re wearing. Most of the time, your date will match his tie or bowtie to your dress, but you should consider collaborating!

2. Always try on your dress.

When it comes to choosing a dress, never opt for a mail order gown. You’ll want to go to the store and try on the dresses that you’re considering instead. There are too many parts to a dress to just pick one and not try it on. The bust, arms, waist and hips should fit perfectly, and you’ll also need to consider the overall length.

If you must order a dress online, always order way ahead of time so that if you don’t like the fit or need to reorder a different size, you’ll have plenty of time.

3. Know how to accentuate your body type.

Every woman has a different body type, and all body types are beautiful. “If you want to look your best at the prom, make sure to choose a dress that accentuates your particular body type,” said Sparkle Prom.

For example, there are three main body type categories, and every woman can fall into one of them. First, there is the apple shape. This body type tends to be rounder in the middle. A pear shaped body has bigger hips and a smaller waste and bust. Finally, a straight body shape tends to be quite thin with a flat chest and small hips.

Certain dresses look good on certain body types. For example, if you have an apple shape, avoid dresses that fall straight, and opt for an A-line design. On the other hand, if you have a straight shape, look for a dress that cinches at the waist to give the illusion of curves.

4. Accessories, hair and makeup can do a lot for your look.

Of course, your dress will be the main item that you’ll want to spend time picking out before the prom. But don’t forget about accessories, your hairstyle and your makeup because all of these factors will contribute to your overall look.

The best idea for preparing these factors is to pick out your dress first and then decide on accessories, hair and makeup. Jewelry can look great with certain types of dresses, but don’t over do it by wearing bracelets, rings, earrings and a necklace. Instead, pick one or two items. Likewise, keep your hair and makeup simple but elegant.

5. Don’t only follow the trends. Choose the dress that you like!

Finally, make sure that you pick a dress that you like. Your friends or other girls at school may be looking for certain styles of dresses that are currently en vogue, but if you don’t like those styles, you don’t have to choose them!

Don’t follow the trends just because they’re popular. Pick out a dress that makes you feel good, and wear it proudly to your prom.