As far as sports go, shooting is often overlooked. Perhaps this is because, unlike most other sports, not a whole lot of physical activity is involved. It is more of a technical skill that is required in order for someone to be an effective shooter, whether for sport of for any other reason.

For those of us who do pay attention to sport shooting, however, it is one of the most unique events that can be witnessed. The high amount of skill required in order to pull of some of the feats regularly attributed to top shooters is truly incredible. As for the feats themselves, there is a wide range of events in which a prospective shooter can take part in. Here in this article is a comprehensive list of some of the most popular types of sport shooting.

Archery

A lot of people forget that of all the different types of projectile equipment used for shooting, not all of them are firearms. A quick visit will show you that while most sports do involve guns, traditional bows and arrows are among the most popular options. Archery has been around for centuries and it has only continued to evolve as a sport. The equipment used today is a far cry from the rudimentary tools used by early bowmen, but the same fundamental skill set is required in order to be successful.

Archery is fun to watch because unlike with firearms, there is a heavy physical element involved. Bows that have the ability to shoot accurately at a great distance also require a considerable amount of drawing strength. This in turn makes it much harder to aim, therein lying the skill.

Trick Shots

Trick shots, otherwise known as exhibition shooting is a unique sport all its own. This sport requires participants to perform seemingly impossible feats with a gun, such as shooting backwards or attempting to hit several objects within a tiny space of time. The amount of practice that goes into this sport is unmatched by pretty much all other shooting sports, which is why this event is perhaps the most entertaining offering in the realm of sport shooting.

For those who have never shot a gun before, the antics of trick shooting may seem near impossible, according to D5 Ranges. For those who do shoot regularly, it is still pretty hard to imagine someone with the control that exhibitionist shooters have over their firearms. For a cool look at trick shooting, check out this clip from History Channel’s Top Shot reality show.

Olympic Shooting

The Olympics is full of obscure and seemingly useless sports. While some of them really are kind of pointless (do we really need a speed walking competition?), others do deserve more attention than they receive. Olympic shooting falls into the latter category.

Shooting has been around in the Olympics since the inaugural games in 1896, but most people still seem unaware of its existence. This is a shame, because as far as I am concerned, it is one of the more entertaining and impressive events of the entire Olympic Games.

Both men and women participate in this event, because unlike feats of physical prowess, shooting a firearm is relatively the same for everyone. Different events include skeet shooting, rapid fire pistol shooting, and the usage of air rifles for ultra-precise shots. For a more comprehensive look at what the Olympics has to offer in the area of shooting, visit the official website.

With the 2016 Olympics as the big thing right now, take the opportunity to either catch these events live or perhaps a rerun. The accuracy required to be an Olympic shooter really is something else, and watching such people perform their chosen sport to the best of their ability is a real treat.

All in all, sport shooting is bigger and better than it ever has been. With the advance of firearms technology, shooting has become an increasingly scientific endeavor. Yet, for all of the intricate designs and constructions of shooting equipment, it still comes down to technique. That is why shooting is such a great sport. It is the epitome of human technique. It sends the message that if we practice long enough and hard enough, we too can be great at whatever we choose.