8 Ways to Prevent Back Pain

You might have back pain as a result of injuries like playing sports or an accident. However, in many instances, the cause may not be so obvious. Frequently, back pain develops over a long period of time. You may have poor posture, sit for extended periods of time or fail to get adequate exercise for maintaining healthy back muscles. Regardless of the cause, there are several things you can do on a daily basis to prevent back pain.

Proper Lifting and Carrying Heavy Objects

Lifting objects improperly or picking up something, which is too heavy, are two very common ways that people injure themselves. When lifting, don’t lift a heavy object by bending over from your waist. This method frequently causes a jab in the lower back or an injury. Instead, try to squat, bend the knees a little; reach down to pick up the object while holding it near your body for support and pick up the object.

Remember, pushing objects instead of pulling doesn’t cause as much strain on the lower area of the back. Twisting to reach something, especially while lifting, should definitely be avoided.

If you have to pick up a heavy object, get help from another person to share the weight. Use a tool like a dolly to lift and move heavy boxes. Reduce the amount of materials you pack in boxes, yard buckets or suitcases so the weight is manageable.

Maintaining Good Posture

Many of us start our day filled with energy, but as the day progresses, we may become tired or bored and unknowingly we start to slump, lean over and fail to maintain good posture. These tips can help to maintain good posture.

• Whether standing or sitting, keep the back straight, and make sure your weight is evenly distributed between your heels and toes.

• When sitting at your office desk or watching TV, your feet should be flat against the floor. Repeatedly crossing your legs puts a great deal of pressure on the lower back and may cause back pain.

• “If you work at a computer regularly, you should adjust the computer so the screen is easy to read at eye level,” said Memphis Chiropractic Neurology. You might also consider an ergonomic chair with back and arm adjustments to prevent back, arm and neck pain.

Exercising

Including time for at least 30 minutes of exercise daily is a great way to stay fit and strengthen your back muscles. Stronger back muscles help to support your body and are needed for lifting heavy objects.

Exercise can reduce muscle tension and inflammation. It also helps to keep your joints hydrated with fluids and the spine healthy with a good supply of fresh blood.

Healthy Diet

Eating healthy foods helps you to keep a healthy weight, which reduces overall stress on the body. People that over indulge in fast foods often put a strain on the nervous system, which can lead to spinal pain.

Those people that fail to eat a healthy diet filled with lean meats, vegetables, whole grains and fresh fruits often have digestive tract problems. When the intestines don’t function properly they can affect the spine.

Smoking

Besides the common health issues associated with smoking, smoking actually narrows the size of blood vessels, which deliver less nutrients and oxygen to the spine. Consequently, smokers may be more susceptible to injuries and back pain.

Sleeping Habits

Sleeping on your side with a pillow tucked under your abdomen reduces back stress and provides support. If you prefer to lie on your back, use a pillow under the head for the best support.

Stress

Everyone experiences stress here and there, but too much can have serious affects. Stress tends to cause muscles to become tense and tight, which could lead to back problems.

Reduce stress by taking a walk, watching a favorite program or enjoying a hobby like gardening or sewing.

Losing Weight

Pain in the lower back region is often caused from carrying extra weight, especially around the belly. Dropping extra pounds not only improves your general health, but it could have a significant affect for reducing back pain.

Unless you have seriously injured your back, you might reduce or eliminate back pain by maintaining an ideal weight, exercising, taking stretch breaks and maintaining good posture.