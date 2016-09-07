How to Choose the Perfect Financial Advisor for You

These days, many people are realizing that they need help with the process of managing their finances. If this is the case for you, it’s important to know that attaining assistance from a financial advisor could prove advantageous. To ensure that you can find the perfect professional to assist you, be sure to utilize the information and advice outlined below:

Financial Advisors: A Brief Overview

Before you start looking for the right financial advisor, it’s a good idea to gain a general understanding of who they are and what they do. As noted in Wikipedia, a financial advisor is an individual who offers financial services to clients. There are several distinct types of financial advisors, and some of them include:

• financial planners

• insurance agents

• lawyers

• accountants

• investment advisers

• brokers

1. Identify Your Needs.

As noted in Forbes magazine, figuring out exactly what you need will play an integral role in helping you find the perfect financial advisor. In some cases, individuals are in need of an asset manager. In other events, a person might be in need of a professional who has extensive experience in a specific area like event planning. Once you determine which skills and services you are in need of, you will be able to narrow down your search process so that you can find the right financial advisor.

2. Do Online Research.

If you have internet access, your next step is to do online research so you can learn as much as possible about a specific financial advisor. You can start your search with the use of a key phrase like “Find Financial Advisor In (Your City/State).” Once you click the enter button, you’ll be taken to a new page displaying hyperlinks to the websites of individuals in your region. Be sure to thoroughly research these websites and gain a clear understanding of the financial advisor’s qualifications and credentials.

While you are on the Internet, take the time to read some of the financial advisor’s online reviews. Doing so will help you determine whether she or he has a solid reputation for helping clients move forward financially. Another strategy you can implement to gauge the financial advisor’s reputation is checking her or his Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating. Companies that have an A rating or higher will typically provide you with the excellent, customized services you’re looking for.

3. Request A Complimentary Consultation.

After you complete substantive research and find a financial advisor that you think may be a good fit, it’s time to schedule a complimentary consultation. Taking this step will help you see whether you like the company culture while also enabling you to determine whether you’ll be able to work well with the financial professional. Von Borstel & Associates said, “During the consultation, be sure to ask any questions that popped into your mind yet were not answered on the website.” Here are some general questions you may want to ask:

• How are you compensated for investment recommendations?

• Do you attain payments from investment companies you recommend?

• Does your firm utilize safeguards to ensure fraud protection for assets?

• Does your firm operate in compliance with regulatory and legal statutes?

• What qualifications, credentials, and licenses do you have?

• How do you communicate with your clients and with what frequency?

• How many new clients do you acquire annually?

Don’t Delay: Find The Ideal Financial Advisor Today!

If you’re serious about having a successful financial future, now is the time to start planning. One of the best ways to get things underway is by hiring a financial advisor who possesses the knowledge and experience necessary to make prudent, profit-yielding use of your capital. You can use the information and advice outlined in this brief outline to help you find the ideal professional.