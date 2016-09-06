5 Things to Know Before Having a Fence Installed

You have decided to install a fence on your property and are now wondering how to begin. Before you start the actual installation process there are things you’ll want to consider such as the necessary calls you’ll have to make, the materials you’ll use, adding gates, hiring a contractor, and overall costs. It is important to be prepared before diving into this project, so here are five things you should know before having your fence installed.

1. You Will Need to Make a Few Phone Calls

There are calls that need to be made before you can even start to plan the installation of a fence. A land surveyor should be called so that you can make sure you are installing the fence either right on the property line or on your side of it. This will prevent you from accidentally fencing part of your neighbor’s yard. Next, you’ll need to call the gas company and ask them to come mark your property for gas lines. Even if they are deep in the ground they can be extremely dangerous if hit. It isn’t worth the risk. Finally, call your city and ask if any building permits are required before you start your installation. Some cities won’t allow certain types of fences and others won’t even require that you have a permit. Make sure you have the proper information before proceeding.

2. The Materials You Choose Make a Difference

The materials you choose for your fence will have most to do with what the intended function of the fence is, according to Exterior Expressions. If you are keeping people out or keeping children and pets in, then a chain-link aluminum fence will work. If you are going for aesthetics, maybe you want an iron gated fence. If you seek privacy, then you are probably interested in a tall wooden fence. Still, there are other things to keep in mind while making this decision. For example, iron fences require much less maintenance than a wooden option which needs to be frequently sealed and eventually replaced. If you really need the privacy that a wooden fence offers, be prepared for this. Chain-link fences also need proper maintenance to last as long as possible. For information on how to upkeep your fence, check out this NYTimes article.

3. Don’t Forget the Gates

It may seem obvious, but many people completely forget the addition of gates and doors while planning their fence installation. You may be building a fence for your backyard and think you won’t need a door or gate, but it can be beneficial to install one even just for safety reasons. Make sure that you consider the sizes of your outdoor belongings before choosing a gate, as you don’t want to build it and then not be able to get any of your lawn appliances out the door.

4. Don’t Be Afraid to Hire a Contractor

You might pride yourself on your DIY abilities and can install your fence entirely on your own, but if you are just trying to save money by skipping the contractor you might be in over your head. You might not anticipate the potential complications you could run into during installation, and having a contractor around the first time will be more affordable than having to hire them to fix something. The professional contractors that handle fencing will be able to create the vision you have, leaving your fence both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Read this contactdeleware.org article to decide if installing your fence yourself or hiring a contractor is a better option for your specific needs.

5. You Can Get Creative and Save Money by Using Two Materials

Some fence types are far less expensive than others. Typically, the more aesthetically pleasing a fence is, the more expensive it is. If you care more about how the front of your home looks, you can save money by installing a wooden or iron fence out front, and doing a simple chain-link fence in the back-yard. Additionally, you might be able to blend more than one material together in a single fence if working with a talented contractor.