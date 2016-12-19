5 Helpful Tips for Finding the Bridal Gown of Your Dreams

Your wedding day will be one of the most memorable days of your life. Tons of planning and time will go into preparing for the day, and one of the areas that deserves the most time and effort is your wedding dress. Picking out a dress can be a difficult task, but these tips will help you make the right choice the first time.

1. Do some research and start shopping early.

Finding the perfect wedding dress for your big day will require some research, and you’ll want to get started early as well. According to DaVinci Bridal, don’t assume that if you simply make one dress fitting appointment at your local bridal shop, you’ll definitely find your dress that day.

Instead, start early at your home by searching online or in wedding magazines to find some ideas of the dresses that you like. This will give you a great head start, and it will help you narrow in your search once you actually start shopping.

Additionally, don’t forget that you won’t likely find a wedding dress that doesn’t need some sort of alterations. Most brides find that they need at least one or two areas of their dress altered before it looks perfect, and getting this done by a professional seamstress will take time.

2. Keep in mind where and when your wedding will be held.

You will also need to keep in mind where and when your wedding will be held because this will greatly affect which wedding dress you choose. For example, if you plan to have an evening wedding outside in a rustic location, you won’t want a strapless gown or even one that bares your arms. Rather, you’ll want a dress that covers your shoulders and is able to keep you warm. In a similar vein, you might want a shrug or shawl to wear in case it’s extra chilly outside.

Indoor weddings are easier to plan for in terms of your dress, but again, on this special day, you won’t want to be too warm or too chilled either. You want to feel as comfortable as possible, so remember to check out the location beforehand so that you can imagine how you will feel when the day arrives.

3. Get the right fit, and don’t worry about the size.

Many brides aim to lose weight and get fit before their wedding, and this is great. You naturally want to look your best on this big day. But when women make this goal, they often get lost in the idea that they should get the smallest dress possible.

Finding the smallest possible dress size should not be your goal. Instead, focus on the fit of your dress. Bridalwear will inevitably run smaller than you think it will. In this way, if you are used to wearing a size 6 in jeans, you just might end up with a size 8 or 10 in a wedding dress, and if this is the size that fits you, you should be OK with that.

4. Bring family and friends with you to fittings.

Sometimes, it can be difficult to see yourself objectively, and when trying on wedding dresses, you may end up focusing on the wrong areas or not getting the bigger picture of how you look in a gown. That’s why bringing along your trusted friends and family members to your fittings may be beneficial to your final choice.

Ask your close and trusted family and friends to be as objective as possible about helping you pick out a dress. Most people will be glad to help, but don’t ask those who you may feel will be too harsh or critical.

5. Don’t go overboard on your spending.

Last but not least, don’t get too crazy when it comes to the price tag of your wedding dress. Naturally, this is a special day for you and your future spouse and you’ll want to look as gorgeous as possible. But you also don’t want to break the bank on a dress that you are only going to wear once. If you can, shop for your wedding dress during sales events, or even consider looking for a vintage wedding dress and getting it altered to your particular measurements.