Creative Styles of Danish Furniture

When you think of creatively designed Danish furniture, you’ll often hear terms like minimalist, clean lines, simplistic, airy, elegant, high quality and sweeping lines. Danish furniture is crafted to be functional, beautiful and space-saving, and is often the furniture people choose for smaller homes and apartments.

Some of the most popular trends today are towards downsizing and minimalist lifestyles. Natural furnishings are also popular, so Danish furnishings fit in perfectly with these concepts. Wood and metals are popular in Danish decor, along with using green plants for color and natural inspiration. Muted, neutral background colors are also featured, with pops of color throughout the room for additional interest. “Danish furnishings fully embrace the concept of less is more,” said Danish Modern L.A.

Exceptional Creativity in Furniture Design

The creativity of Danish furniture design has its roots in the 1940s and 1950s. Three of the most famous Danish furniture designers and the specific designs they’re credited with creating include:

1) Arne Jacobsen

– Ant Chair – Featured a single piece of molded plywood and three metal chair legs

– Swan Chair – That debuted in 1957 – Specially contoured to wrap the person sitting in it in an embrace reminiscent of palm leaves and the interior was made of fiberglass, covered in foam rubber, and upholstered with fabric or leather

– Egg Chair – Which debuted in 1958 – enveloped the sitter even more and was made only from curves with no straight lines. Upholstered in fabric or leather

2) Borge Morgensen

– Teak Shell Chair – From 1949, this chair was constructed from organic shapes with curved seat and back and joints that were hidden

– Hunt Chair – A simplistic, low-slung chair made to wrap the sitter in comfort with a V-shaped design

– Sleigh Chair – With sled-like feet and colored mostly white, this chair featured pointed, whimsically designed arms reminded people of a sleigh that might have been used by a much-loved character in a red coat

3) Verner Panton

– S-Shaped “Slither” chair – Uniquely styled in an S-shape, this chair from molded plastic wraps the user in comfort and is made in a striking style. Originally made from plywood that was sometimes too heavy to be moved easily

– Cone Shaped Chair – Debuted in the 1960s, crafted in a unique cone shape

The Influence of Danish and Scandinavian Design in American Furniture

Danish furniture design, along with other Scandinavian design from Norway, Sweden, Finland and Iceland, first debuted in the 1950s and was designed to be affordable and functional, with interesting design elements. Materials were natural, legs on furnishings were long and colors were pale and soothing. This was due in part to the long winters that called for practicality in furniture design.

Some pieces feature bright colors, which are meant to be a welcome contrast to the bleak outdoor weather. Scandinavian designed furniture is meant to provide elements that maximize the light in a room to make it more inviting. The furniture is often light and airy looking, but in reality it is fairly rugged and will stand up to years of use. Danish furniture also fits in easily with other furniture types, making it very versatile.

Danish Furniture was made and Designed by True Craftsmen

Today, you can find antique pieces of Danish furniture selling for as much as $48,000, as happened in November of 2004. At that time, a Henningsen leather wing chair was sold for that price. A collector of Danish furniture said that back before the war, Danish locals would pay high prices, even if it meant going into debt, because they knew they were buying furniture for a lifetime.

The craftsmanship of Danish furniture is some of the best, sturdiest and well-designed furniture a person can find. Danish woodworking skills are some of the most revered in furniture making. Danish artisans are known for things like perfect dovetails, very well matched grain patterns and exceptional miter joints. It’s little wonder that people love to feature some Danish pieces in homes today, if their entire home is not decorated in Danish furnishings.