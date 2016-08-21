Top RC Cars of 2016

There is a wide variety of radio controlled cars on the market. The first factor to consider, when choosing an RC car, is experience level. For children, look for a durable, waterproof car with a two-button control. While other beginners can probably use the pistol-grip control, they should consider starting with slower speed cars that are easier to control. The top-of-the-line cars offer high speeds, precise handling, and other advanced features.

Another consideration is where you want to run the car. Are you looking for a fast car for smooth surface racing, or do you want a car to run off-road? With on-road vehicles, you can get drift cars that turn corners easily and do trick maneuvers. However, they can be hard to handle at high speeds. For off-road vehicles, the bigger the tires, the tougher the terrain they can handle. There are three types of off-road vehicles: short-course trucks, buggies, and crawlers. Short-course trucks work well on smooth and off-road surfaces. Buggies are off-road vehicles that have high-speed stability. Crawlers do not have speed, but they can handle the roughest terrain.

The engine can be either gas or electric. According to Rui Yong Hobby, cars with gas engines do not require charging, but they need more care and cannot be used indoors. Electric cars are environmentally friendly and use rechargeable AA or AAA batteries. Since they can drain batteries quickly, having spare batteries keeps the fun going longer.

The strength of the control and the number of channels available are also important. At the low end, 27 MHz controls not only have the shortest range but are also most receptive to interference. The 2.4 GHz controls are the best. As for channels, the more channels, the more the car can do. A car with a two-handed control can only go forward, backward, left, and right.

The RC cars below are among the top 2016 RC cars, and they are arranged by off-road and on-road, and by simplest to most sophisticated.

1.Maisto Rock Crawler Extreme

The Maisto Rock Crawler Extreme is 1/12 scale, goes 5 MPH, and uses six AA batteries. It has a 27 MHz, two-channel control with a 20 meter range. The control used three AAA batteries. With articulated front and rear axles, and twin engines, this RC car has good stability, and covers terrain like loose sand easily. It is a great car for children.

2.Traxxas Slash 2WD

The Traxxas Slash 2WD is a short-course race truck that is waterproof, durable, and easily repaired. It goes 30 MPH, uses a seven-cell NiMH battery, and requires no assembly. It has a 2.4 GHz, pistol-grip control with a programmable training mode. The programmable training mode makes this an RC car for both kids and adults. The Traxxas Slash received a positive review from Tony Phone of RC Driver Magazine.

3.Traxxas Rustler XL-5

The Traxxas Rustler XL-5 has RWD, is waterproof, goes 35 MPH, is easily repaired, requires no assembly, and uses a seven-cell Ni-MH battery. It uses a pistol-grip control, with some models taking four AA batteries, and some taking eight AA batteries. While not for children, this RC car is suitable for other beginners

4. Redcat Racing Shockwave Nitro Buggy

The Redcat Racing Shockwave Nitro Buggy is 1/10 scale, goes 35 MPH, takes four AA batteries, and uses 20% nitro fuel. It has 4WD, weighs two pounds, and measures 16″ x 10″ x 6″. It has a 2.4 GHz control, requires no assembly, and can be upgraded. It has a 2.67 Vertex engine, composite disc brakes, and aluminum-capped shocks.

5.Redcat Racing Lightning EPX Drift

The Redcat Racing Lightning EPX is 1/10 scale, fully customizable, and goes 15 MPH, It has a 2.4 GHz pistol-grip control. The low speed makes it suitable for beginners and intermediates, but the handling of a drift car can take a little time to master.

6.Traxxas XO-1 Super Car

The Traxxas XO-1 Super Car is 1/7 scale and goes 100 MPH. It requires no assembly, connects to your smartphone with Bluetooth technology, uses two Lipo batteries and four AA batteries. At 100 MPH, this car requires a lot of room and an experienced driver. Complex Magazine has a video of it in action.

These RC cars should provide hours of fun whatever your skill level.