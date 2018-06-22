7 Signs You Need to Call a Plumber

The plumbing system in your home is a very important part of your property. If you are having troubles with your plumbing, it could result in poor water quality, poor water pressure, and even leaks that can cause more significant damages. Because of this, you should always call a plumber whenever it appears that you are having a problem. There are seven signs in particular that mean you should call your local plumber for service.

Low Water Pressure

One of the more frustrating plumbing problems that you can have is if you are not getting good water pressure. Poor water pressure and make taking a shower less comfortable and challenging and can make it harder to clean dishes in your dishwasher. If you are noticing that your water pressure is declining, it could be an indication of a variety of different issues. A plumber will be able to inspect the water pressure decline and determine the cause of the problem.

Gurgling Sound

If you hear a gurgling sound from any of your appliances, sinks, toilets, or other features in your home, you should contact your plumber immediately. gurgling can be an indication of a variety of problems including a clogged drain or compression in a drain. If this does not go treated quickly, it could lead to more significant clogs and even a burst pipe. Because of this, you should have your plumber come out immediately to clean out the pipes and inspect further.

Leaking Pipe

One of the most serious Plumbing issues that you can have is if there is a leak in your pipe. Even if the leak seems very minor, it could be an indication of a more serious problem. If a leak does not go treated pretty quickly, the leak could end up getting much more significant and the underlined pipe could end up developing a significant crack. A plumber will be able to fix the leak and seal the pipe to stop the leak and prevent a more serious problem from developing.

Slowly Draining Sink

You should also consider contacting your plumber if you notice that your sink is not draining as quickly as it was in the past. If your sink is not draining quickly, it is likely due to a clog in the pipes. However, it could also be due to some more serious conditions as well. While you may try to unclog the pipe on your own, using over-the-counter chemicals and other tools can often cause more damage to the pipes. Because of this, it should be left to the professionals.

Odd Smell

If you have suddenly noticed that there is an odd smell coming from your sink, you should also contact your plumber to investigate. Some of the more concerning smells can include the smell of sewage or sulfur. Both of these could be an indication of a broken sewer pipe underneath your home. This can be a serious issue that needs to be addressed immediately. Your a plumber should be able to identify this and have it repaired immediately.

Frozen Pipes

If you live in a cold-weather climate, one of the biggest challenges that you can have is dealing with frozen pipes. During the winter months, you should follow proper plumbing maintenance guidelines as much as possible to prevent pipes from freezing. However, there are situations in which frozen pipes are unavoidable. If you notice that the pipes in your home are freezing, it could ultimately lead to them cracking and bursting. Because of this, you need to make sure that you contact your plumber immediately to have the frozen pipes fixed in the appropriate manner.

Colored Water

Another situation that could call or a plumber to come to your home is if the water that your home is producing suddenly is turning into an odd color. If the water in your home starts to turn a little bit yellow or brown, it could be a huge sign of a rusty pipe or other concerning issue. The plumber will be able to identify the problem and possibly replace a section of piping that is corroded. This should help to improve the water quality in your home again. You should avoid drinking this water until your plumber has had a chance to inspect.