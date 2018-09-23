A Guide to Setting a Budget for Your Next Event

Planning an event is fun and exciting. The prospect of welcoming people for a special time is one that many people love. If you’re planning an event of any kind, the first thing you’ll want to do is make a budget. A budget allows you to think logically and carefully about the entire party from start to finish. It’s a good idea to make sure you allow enough before the project starts. It’s also a good idea to keep in mind additional funds to expand your budget and get what you really want for your valued guests.

The Number of People Attending

One of the first things to do is think about the number of people who will be attending your event. It’s a good idea to get a basic headcount before you do anything else. Contact all those who may be coming to the party if possible. They should be able to at least tell you if they are free the day you have in mind. The number of people coming will influence your budget. In general, the more people you have at your event, the larger the expenses. Keep in mind some people may not show up or may RSVP last minute to let you know if their plans.

The Location

Another hugely important factor is the location you have in mind. If you are holding the event on the grounds of your own home or company, you’ll still need to budget for things like preparing the room before the guests come and then cleaning it up after they leave. If you are looking to book a certain event location at the last minute, keep in mind this may raise your costs. It’s a good idea to book the venue you have in mind as soon as possible. You may be able to get a discount if you can agree to reserve the space at a less popular time.

Bring People There

In many instances, people can get to the location on their own. However, you might want to help them. For example, someone may be coming to your location from the airport. In that case, you’ll want to make sure they can get to your event. Think about specific forms of transportation. Renting a bus for a day can help make sure the event flows smoothly and guests can enjoy themselves once they’re there. You can also set up an account with a local taxi service dedicated to the needs of your guests.

Your Menu

You’ll want to serve guests food they can enjoy during the event. Even if you’re making the food yourself, you’ll still need to develop a budget. If you are hiring a catering company, you need to find out how much it will cost. Certain catering can cost more than others. For example, if you want to serve a sit down dinner based on the use of great ingredients, this will be more expensive than a simple grilled barbecue with hot dogs and hamburgers. Keep in mind the kind of food your guests like best. Pizza is a great idea for a kid centered event. It will please adults and children alike.

Drinks For Everyone

In addition to food, you will want to set a drinks budget. This should include both alcoholic and non alcoholic beverages. If you are going to serve lots of adults, you might want to hire a bartender specifically to make drinks for your guests during the course of the party. You can bring out lots of low cost drinks like chilled water and ice tea. Think about offering beverages like champagne that are ideal for a toast for your valued guests.

Entertainment Options

You might want to consider if you’re going to offer entertainment to your guests. The entertainment can be the highlight of the party. Bring in a live band and your guests can dance until dawn. You should allow enough money to budget for any entertainment. Entertainment can also include activities at the location that are not included with the basic price of the event. For example, if you are holding your event at a golf course, allow funds for everyone to head to the links.