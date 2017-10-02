5 Killer Tips for Booking Entertainment For Your Party

So you’re throwing a party and you hope it’s going to be a blast. One major element of party preparation that requires careful consideration is booking the entertainment, which can be more complicated than you’d think. When you start looking to book any kind of entertainment for a party, these five killer tips will help make the process a lot easier.

1. Book As Early As Possible

Booking your entertainment early is always good advice. You can sometimes get better rates for booking early and your preferences will be more likely to be available the further in advance you book. Similarly, if you end up needing to cancel on your entertainment for some reason, give them as much advance notice as possible. They will appreciate your consideration and will want to work with you in the future. If you choose to conduct interviews with performers, be sure to follow general interview tips as well as ask questions relevant to what they will be doing, such as what services are included and what kind of deposit they require.

2. Have The Party Off-Season Or In The Middle Of The Week

Having the party on an off-season or at an off-time might not only net you a better deal, but also make it more likely your top choices will be available to perform. Weekends in particular are popular for parties, so if you can hold the party on a weekday when bands, performers or DJs might be more available, you should. Unless the party is for retirees or others who can attend in the middle of the day on a weekday, however, having the party in the evening is usually the best way to go.

3. Choose Entertainment Options Relevant To Your Theme

Different entertainment options will, of course, be relevant to different kinds of events. For example, entertainment for a child’s birthday party will be an entirely different affair than musical entertainment for an adult gathering. Deciding on a theme for your party in advance can help narrow things down – for example, if you’re going to have a Latin-themed party with Mexican cuisine, a Mexican-themed band would be appropriate. By extension, you should also look for entertainment options with a budget in mind. Make sure there are no hidden costs that could throw you over budget.

4. Take A Vote

If you’re not sure which band to book for your party or whether you should do a fireworks display or not, try simply asking your guests – who are likely to be your friends – which they would prefer. That way, you can be sure you’re booking entertainment your guests will enjoy. Be sure to research your options if there are multiple individuals or companies in your area that offer the service you are looking for. If you can, it’s best to get quotes from the ones you are seriously interested in hiring. Make sure to retain copies of their insurance information in the event of a problem and, depending on the scope of the party, special event insurance is available as well.

5. Be Flexible

Things happen. You get hurt that day and have to cancel the party. Your entertainment has to cancel because of some unforeseen event. It rains on the day of the party so you have to move indoors. There are any number of things that could go wrong and you should have backup plans just in case. If the time and date on which you hold the party is flexible, you could even ask the entertainment to come on a day where they have a cancellation, which might get you a significant discount. This will only work if your guests’ schedules are flexible as well – formal parties that require invitations sent to a large number of people can’t be as easily changed at a moment’s notice.

Planning a party can be stressful, and trying to pin down the perfect entertainment is one more thing on your plate. However, it’s important to put in the time and effort so the main event at your party is spectacular. Go through all the planning steps. Decide what you want your party to be first, and then start looking for entertainment to complement that. Contact different entertainers or companies to check availability and cost. Make sure sufficient insurance is in place, and get ready for the main event!