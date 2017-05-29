3 Times When Working Out Will Be Advantageous to Your Health

If you’re ready to take your life into a new dimension of efficacy and excellence, it’s time to tap into the power of exercise. Moving your body regularly is beneficial for everyone at all times, but it’s important to note that physical activity can be particularly advantageous during the following times:

1. When You’re Experiencing High Levels Of Stress

Everyone experiences a substantive level of stress at some point in their life. Yet if you find that you experience high levels of anxiety for an extended period of time, it’s important to know that you can exercise as a stress-busting tool that helps you maintain your physical and mental equilibrium. As noted in Mayo Clinic, exercise pumps your endorphins up. This activity helps increase your body’s production of feel-good neurotransmitters known as endorphins. Exercise is also referred to as a form of “meditation in motion.” Specifically, once an individual swims several laps in a pool or completes a fast-paced game of tennis, she or he will likely forget the irritations of the day and focus in on how to complete the exercise efficiently. Finally, exercise helps improve your sleep quality. This benefit is important because stress is known to disrupt our sleep patterns.

2. When You’re Overweight Or Obese

Energy 4 Life Fitness said, “One of the most disheartening experiences an individual can have is carrying excess weight over time.” In addition to lowering self-esteem, being overweight or obese can cause a variety of unwanted health conditions. However, it’s important to know that overweight and obese people who implement an exercise routine can attain a wide range of wonderful health benefits that will boost their self-esteem while also optimizing their physical and mental well-being. In addition to expediting and optimizing the weight loss process, some of the great benefits that exercise will provide you include:

maintaining muscle tone

improving circulation

increasing your metabolic rate

improving lung function

reducing your stress level

increasing your sense of self-control

enhancing your ability to concentrate

improving your appearance

reducing your appetite

helping you sleep better

preventing high cholesterol, diabetes, and high blood pressure

decreasing your risk of various cancers, including colon, ovary, and breast cancer

3. When You’re Depressed

One final time when working out will be incredibly advantageous to your health is when you’re depressed. As noted in Mayo Clinic, regular exercise can help ease depression in several ways. For example, it can help release feel-good chemicals in your brain that can help ease depression. Examples include neurotransmitters, endocannabinoids, and endorphins. Exercise can also help reduce immune system chemicals that are known to make depression worse. Finally, exercise can increase your body temperature, with this reality having a potentially calming effect on your body.

How To Get Started

Once you recognize all of the wonderful benefits that you can attain from exercising regularly, you may be ready to make physical activity an integral component of your life. Note that there are many strategies you can deploy to realize this objective. One is by joining your local gym. This approach can be particularly beneficial for individuals who lack internal motivation and find that they need extra encouragement and guidance from other people. Within the gym setting, you’ll be able to attain ongoing feedback and advice from group fitness instructors and/or personal trainers. Also note that joining a local gym can be beneficial for extroverts who find that they love spending time with other people and would prefer to exercise in the company of other individuals.

Don’t Delay: Start Moving Today!

If you don’t already have a workout routine in place, now is the time to get the party started. Making exercise an integral component of your life can be the key to keeping you healthy and happy despite a wide range of challenging factors. Begin exercising immediately so you can start to attain some or all of the wonderful health benefits discussed in this article!