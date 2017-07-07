5 Facts to Know About Having Porcelain Veneers

Porcelain veneers are a popular choice for people who want to transform their smile while avoiding highly invasive procedures. If you are considering porcelain veneers, it is important that you discuss your options thoroughly with your dentist and ask any questions you might have. Here are five facts that you should know before making a decision to get veneers:

1- Porcelain Veneers are Permanent

Preparing a tooth for a porcelain veneer involves modification of the tooth surface and structure. If a dentist were to simply cement a veneer to an unprepared tooth, the result would be a bulky, uncomfortable, non-functional set of teeth that appeared strange and unnatural. Therefore, the dentist must remove some of the natural tooth and shape it to accommodate the veneer.

Even extremely thin and so called “no-prep” veneers require a small portion of the tooth be removed in order to allow the veneer to properly fit and adhere. A good dentist will strive to alter the natural tooth as little as possible, but some modification will always be required. Because of this, porcelain veneers should be considered irreversible.

2- Porcelain Veneers Require Maintenance

While porcelain veneers are impressively strong and durable, they do require care and maintenance, just like your natural teeth. You will need to avoid certain activities that could stain, chip, crack, or otherwise damage your veneers. Some of these activities include smoking, drinking dark-colored beverages, chewing ice, and biting directly into hard foods such as apples, carrots, and hard candies.

You will also need to take care to maintain a proper oral hygiene regimen by brushing and flossing daily. Finally, you must keep your regular dental appointments for cleanings, as well as to make sure that there are no problems developing with your veneers.

3- Porcelain Veneers Can Completely Transform Your Smile

Porcelain veneers can be an excellent option when you have multiple concerns about your smile and are looking for a quick, cost-effective solution. Veneers can correct the aesthetic appearance of gaps between teeth, mild misalignment, discoloration, and small chips. Today’s dental technology may allow for you to have a completely different smile in just a few short weeks.

Veneers are a popular solution for patients seeking a total smile makeover. Do note, however, that veneers are not appropriate when there is decay or other issues that affect the tooth’s structural integrity; these problems must be dealt with before veneers can be placed. Porcelain veneers must have a strong, healthy surface to bond to, as well as healthy gums.

4- Porcelain Veneers Will Need to Be Replaced

While porcelain veneers are a permanent modification to your smile, they don’t last a lifetime. High quality veneers may last 10-15 years, but they will need to be replaced at some point in the future. Be sure that you are prepared for this inevitability before making a decision to move forward. Most patients find that the benefits afforded by porcelain veneers are well-worth replacing them every decade or so.

5- Porcelain Veneers Are Easy to Adjust To

Since porcelain veneers are minimally invasive and quite thin, adjusting to your new smile is easier than adjusting to other options such as implants, bridges, or dentures. You may feel that your teeth are a little bulky for a few days, but this sensation quickly disappears as you get used to the new material. Unlike other options, porcelain veneers do not negatively impact the functionality of your teeth; talking and chewing remain the same as before.

For many, porcelain veneers are truly life-changing. Most patients would repeat the decision if they had it to do over again. Even so, it’s important to educate yourself of all of the facts about porcelain veneers so that you aren’t surprised during or after the procedure. With a competent, skilled dentist and good hygiene practices, your porcelain veneers can give you many years of functional, beautiful service.