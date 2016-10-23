6 Moments you need to ask for in Home Care Assistance

Thanks to advances in healthcare, nutrition, and awareness in the role that an overall healthy lifestyle plays in longevity, today’s senior citizens are living longer, better lives than at any other time in history. Today’s trend is also toward aging in place, allowing seniors to remain living in their own homes and communities rather than entering assisted living facilities. In fact, up to 90-percent of today’s seniors want to keep living in their current homes for as long as possible. Fortunately, this is made possible by in home care assistance. It can be difficult to discern whether in-home care is necessary. Following are six signs that it’s time to ask for in-home assistance for your senior loved one.

Mobility Issues

If your senior loved one is showing signs of decreased mobility, now may the right time to call in some in-home assistance. This doesn’t have to be extreme — even a slight balance problem may create conditions where a bit of help with household chores is in order. Safety issues also exist. Someone coming to the home on a regular basis helps ensure that your loved one stays safe from slip-and-fall accidents and other issues connected with decreasing mobility.

The Home is in General Disarray

Another sign that in-home assistance will enhance your senior loved one’s quality of life is if the general cleanliness of the home environment has decreased dramatically in recent months. This could be food rotting in the refrigerator, trash that hasn’t been taken out, piles and mail and other paper waste stacked up, and thick dust layers on surfaces. Besides being dangerous, messy homes contribute to depression and feelings of isolation, according to Helping Hearts.

Neglect of Personal Hygiene and Basic Grooming

Many people relax their dress and grooming standards after retiring, particularly if they’ve worked in professions such as banking or law that required them to dress up on a daily basis. However, if they’ve let themselves go considerably, it may be a sign that it’s time to investigate the possibility of hiring in-home assistance. It’s one thing to be casual, but if they are unkempt, unwashed, and constantly dress in dirty or stained clothing, that could signify that they need help with bathing and dressing tasks.

Routine Business is Being Neglected

Another thing to watch for is unpaid bills, delinquent account notices, and bounced checks. This indicates that the senior may be experiencing slight cognitive decline, or, in other words, is simply forgetting to take care of business or is putting it off for some reason. It could be as simple as the fact that dealing with paperwork causes uncomfortable eyestrain. An in-home assistance service will ensure that these things are taken care of in a timely fashion.

Their Car Has Unexplained Dents or Scratches

Dents and scratches that suddenly appear with no explanation on your senior loved one’s car could indicate that he or she is having issues driving. An in-home assistance service will ensure that the senior has safe, reliable transportation to shopping, social activities, and medical appointments. You’ll also receive substantial peace of mind knowing that your loved one is in safe hands during outings.

Obvious Changes in Personality Are Present

Noticeable changes in personality can be signs of the early stages of Alzheimers, and they may also signify the onset of clinical depression. Either condition warrants the services of professional in-home caregivers. Many seniors find themselves becoming increasingly isolated as time goes by, and just having a cheerful person come to the home on a regular basis can make a world of difference.

If you would like more information on in-home care services and how they can make life better for both you and your senior loved one, please feel free to contact a local senior care agency.