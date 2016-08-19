7 Common Types of Keys you Use Everyday

Locks are used widely as the primary security devices and anything that requires access to be controlled (for example storage containers, windows, vehicles, gates, and doors among many others). There are different types of locks that are opened using different keys. There are several keys and some of the keys you might have come across include door keys, skeleton keys, car keys, and electronic keys. However, although car and house keys are commonly used and easy to differentiate from others, there are other types of keys that aren’t as familiar to recognize them immediately. Types of keys that aren’t generic car or house keys include:

Paracentric Key

This type of key is used to only open the paracentric locks. You can easily identify it due to its contorted blade shape and small teeth at the end of the key. This key is used mostly in prisons because it is not easy to pick.

Transponder Key

It is also referred to as a chip key. This type of key is an electronic key that is commonly used in the automotive industry. This key is triggered by a radio signal that is sent from the car when it is ignited. These keys are mostly used to stop theft if there is an incorrect circuit code. According to Techno Lock Keys, these types of keys are also difficult to duplicate, and they reduce the chances of someone else making a copy with an intention to steal your car. In a case where the wrong key is used, some vehicles will automatically shut themselves down completely.

Valet Key

This is a special key that is commonly used by valet drivers. This type of key can operate any valet doors and also the ignition system of a car. However, it cannot open the trunk or glove compartment of a vehicle.

Dimple Key

Dimple keys are simple keys that have cone-shaped dimples. The dimples on the key match with other two sets of dimples in the lock. The dimples on the key are aligned in a similar manner on each side, and therefore, for the key to operate properly, you don’t need to position the key in a particular way.

Tubular Key

This type of key is also referred to as a barrel key. It is a small key that has a cylindrical shaft and it is used to open tumbler locks. These keys are used in bike locks and vending machines among many others. They are also more difficult to duplicate compared to other tumbler keys.

Keycard Keys

In case you have spent time in a hotel room, you have most likely used a keycard. This is a small and flat card that is operated by inserting it into a door lock to open it. The door lock has a system that reads the signature that is found on the magnet strip of the card for the door to unlock.

Master Key

A master key is designed to open several sets of locks. These locks have keys that have been designed to unlock them but a master key can still unlock them. Locks that are designed to be unlocked by master keys have another mechanism that is similar to other locks. For example, a master keyed pin tumbler lock has two shear points at each position. One is the master key and the other for the change key.

The non-electronic keys are mostly made using brass, aluminum, steel, nickel-silver, or Zamak. However, the material used will depend on required durability, type of lock, and longevity of the key. Duplicate keys, on the other hand, are made using a key-cutting machine. The machine copies a working key or by inputting the code of the preferred key.