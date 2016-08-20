5 Common Roof Problems

A top quality roof is going to last you and your family for approximately 20 to 30 years. This means that you hopefully won’t have to buy more than two new roofs in your lifetime. But as you can tell, there will come a time when a new roof is an absolute necessity.

After 20 or 30 years, roofs of all kinds commonly experience wear and tear problems. It’s just age getting the best have them. Often, whether or not your roof holds up for those last and extra 10 years depends on the climate of the area you live in. For example, individuals who live in colder climates, such as Michigan, Maine or Minnesota may have to get new roofs more often than those who live in warmer climates because the elements of the winter especially can be quite damaging to regular shingle roofs.

With that being said, high winds and certain elements like hard and pounding rain and hail in southern areas, such as Florida and Texas can also cause serious roofing problems. A hurricane or hurricane weather is certainly not going to be kind to any type of roof! The following is a list of the five most common roof problems you may experience on your home.

1. Bugs and critters.

Many times, old roofs become homes for bugs and critters of all kinds. For example, squirrels can hang out in your roof, mice and rats may live there, and bugs of various kinds can make your roof their home. If this is the case and you catch them early, you may be able to get an exterminator to help you get rid of these bugs and critters. Otherwise, you need a new roof.

2. Warped shingles.

Warped shingles on your roof are another common problem. These are often caused by the sun, which when outrageously hot over a long period of time, can cause your shingles to crack, warp and even fall completely off your home.

3. Leaks and holes in your roof or near vents and chimneys.

One of the biggest problems homeowners face with their roofs has to do with leaks and holes that cause water damage, according to Restoration Roofing. You can look for signs of this by checking out your attic for water marks.

4. Sagging and drooping.

Sagging and drooping may be caused by leaks in your roof or structural damage. This is a very serious form of roof damage that you should get examined as soon as possible.

5. Discoloration and unattractiveness.

Finally, roofs often need to be replaced simply because they look terrible. If this is the case, you don’t need to worry about getting your roof torn off and completely replaced all at once and as soon as possible, but it should be something that you consider if you value the curb appeal of your home or if you hope to sell your home in the near future. In addition, an unattractive and discolored roof may not be immediate cause for alarm that you need a new roof because of structural reasons, but it does signify that your roof is likely old and may need replacing soon.

As a final note, keep in mind that you should always get a new roof as soon as possible if you see any signs and symptoms of the roof problems listed above. Waiting to get a new roof when you really need one as soon as possible can cause serious problems for your home, including structural damage and life-threatening situations.

As an example, a roof that is sagging and falling apart may collapse without notice, which can not only cause serious danger for you and your family, but may cause even more damage inside your home. A roof that is leaking can cause water damage in the walls and ceiling, and often this damage is not even noticeable until it’s too late and the structure of your home is beyond easy repair.

Getting a new roof put on your home can be expensive, but often, home insurance or a loan can be acquired to help you out. Be smart and don’t wait until it’s too late to get a new roof when you need one.