5 Things you need to know about a Metal Roof

A good roof can prevent a lot of problems in and around your house. For instance, it can prevent water from getting in your attic that could then flow all the way down to the foundation. It can also prevent pests from getting in the house or make it easier to maintain a consistent temperature. What are some things to know about a metal roof in particular before you put one on your home?

Metal Roofs Tend to Last Longer Than Asphalt Shingles

Asphalt shingles tend to last for 20 years if properly maintained and not exposed to overly harsh weather conditions. 1st Coast Metal Roofing Supply said, “A metal roof can last for up to 50 years or more if properly maintained regardless of the weather conditions it may face.” Furthermore, the manufacturer or the contractor who puts the roof on your home may have a lifetime warranty, which means it could last for as long as you live.

They Aren’t As Heavy as Tile or Wooden Shakes

A metal roof is comparable in weight to an asphalt shingle roof, which means almost any house can handle the load. Therefore, regardless of its slope, a metal roof can fit almost perfectly on top of an existing home without a lot of alterations needed. This keeps the cost of the project down while ensuring that you don’t lose any living or storage space in the process.

Maintain a Cooler Temperature in the Summer

While metal will absorb a lot of the light and heat from the sun during the summer months, it will also do a good job of keeping it out of the home. This means that your attic and the rest of your house will stay cooler without the need to run the air conditioner. If you live in a climate that experiences many hot or humid days, a metal roof may be the perfect choice to stay cool without running up a large electric bill.

Metal Roofs Come With Many Colors and Finishes Available

If you are worried that your metal roof will stand out from others in the neighborhood, you have little to fear. You can choose a variety of colors and finishes that may closely mimic asphalt or wood when seen from a distance. In fact, most people may not even notice that you have a metal roof from up close unless you tell them. The ability to customize makes it easier to save money on heating and cooling costs, buy a product that will last and get the style that you want and deserve for your home. The look and feel of the roof is something that you and your contractor can talk more about before work gets started.

This Type of Roof Should Be Installed By Professionals

While asphalt shingles are relatively easy to install, installing a metal roof requires specialized tools and knowledge. Although you could try to put one on by yourself, it may be more hassle than it is worth. A professional can usually have your new roof installed in a matter of hours or a couple of days if the weather cooperates and there aren’t any other setbacks. If anything goes wrong, you may be on the hook for repairing the damage if you decide to do it yourself. Conversely, the professional who puts the roof on your home may be on the hook for any damages caused by his or her work.

If you are in the market for a new roof, metal should be among the materials that you consider as it could increase the value or appeal of your home. Its 50 years or more of useful life, the ability to protect against the elements and its ability to fit the look and style of every home are all good reasons to choose metal.