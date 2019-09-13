6 Tips for Bringing Your New Puppy Home

Becoming a pet parent and bringing home a new puppy is a fun time that you and your family should enjoy, but you also need to take a lot of precautions and prepare in the correct way for your new puppy to finally arrive from a local humane society or a breeder. When you are about to get your home ready for your new arrival, you should spend some time preparing because once your new puppy arrives there will be little time to prepare, according to Dog Time.

1. Have a family discussion

Whether you are living with your family or sharing a home with a roommate, bringing home a puppy is not something that should be sprung on those you share your life with. The first step to take is to talk to those you live with and make sure they are prepared for the responsibility of bringing up a puppy in the right way. By bringing the decisions about your new puppy to the family you will find yourself making some simple choices such as who will be the primary caregiver for your new pet and lead the training.

2. Puppy proof your house

The American Kennel Club states your new puppy will be arriving when it is still young and unable to make the right decisions for his or herself. Your puppy needs to be kept safe, and you need to make sure your home is protected. Firstly, pick a spot where your puppy can be contained in a crate or a confined part of your home. This should always be in a high-traffic area such as your living room or kitchen where the puppy can feel like a part of the family but will not eat your furniture or pee in the wrong place. If you are using your kitchen as the primary spot to care for your puppy you should make sure your puppy is safe and cannot get hold of any chemicals.

3. Indulge in some shopping

Now you have made the decision to bring home your puppy and discussed it with your family it is time to go shopping. One of the most important things you need to do is stock up on various supplies, such as puppy pads if your new member of the family is not toilet trained. Make sure you have some high-quality puppy food on hand to make sure your new family member will be happy and well-fed. Other vital supplies are a crate or baby gates designed to keep your puppy in the right area of your home, and a bed that will make her comfortable in her new home.

4. Take care of the paperwork

If you are buying a puppy from a breeder you can look to complete the correct paperwork to register your puppy with the American Kennel Club or any of the other global breeder’s associations. Alongside the questions of recording the heritage of your puppy which can include the need to use a specific name for their registered name, you also need to get your new family member a checkup. Registering your puppy with a veterinarian and getting that first check of health are vital points in their story.

5. Show your puppy her new home

Leaving her mother and arriving at a new home is a stressful time for your puppy that you will want to ensure is as easy to cope with as possible. Introducing your puppy to their new family members and each room in your home will make the process pass off a little easier.

6. Find a friend

Has your puppy ever been in a car before she is supposed to ride home with you to her new home? Asking a friend to ride with you on the way home will help your puppy stay calm and stress-free on the way home.

There are many aspects of bringing a new puppy home with you that we have not addressed in this article. You should think about keeping your puppy happy and healthy as you bring her home to make sure she is as calm as possible at all times. Problems such as a phobia of car rides can come when your puppy is small and can remain for life.